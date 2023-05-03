TOP-SEEDED De La Salle University (DLSU) took care of business and marched into the finals in just one try, eliminating tormentor University of Santo Tomas (UST) with a 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 victory in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Final Four yesterday (May 3) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Super rookie Angel Canino hammered 19 points on 18 hits along with 10 digs as the Lady Spikers maximized their twice-to-beat advantage as the No. 1 seed in the elimination round for their second straight and 20th overall finals appearance.

Jolina dela Cruz added 10 with Thea Gagate and Alleiah Malaluan chipping in nine points apiece in De La Salle’s triumphant revenge on UST after a costly loss in the second round.

UST handed the lone loss of De La Salle in four sets last time out that denied the latter a potential free passage in the finals and in the process turned the women’s semifinals to a traditional format instead of a stepladder one.

This time, there was no denying De La Salle with Mars Alba (12 sets) and Justine Jazareno (22 digs and 16 receptions) also providing solid coverage.

De La Salle, with sweet vengeance in mind, raced to a 2-0 start but faltered in the third frame before regaining their act with a bang in the clincher highlighted by a 14-7 lead.

That proved to be the telling tale for the Lady Spikers as they advanced to await the winner between No. 2 National University (NU) and No. 3 Adamson University, which were still playing as of press time.

Eya Laure (15) and Imee Hernandez (12) paced the Golden Tigresses in a valiant effort to end their campaign.

Meanwhile in the men’s division, top gunner Mark Calado fired 22 points as No. 3 Far Eastern University (FEU) toppled No. 4 De La Salle, 25-21,19-25, 25-22, 25-22, in the first phase of the stepladder semifinals.

FEU thus earned a right to face No. 2 UST on Sunday in another knockout duel with the survivor advancing in the finals against defending champion NU, which gained an automatic ticket after a 14-0 elims sweep. — John Bryan Ulanday