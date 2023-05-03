PHNOM PENH — Filipino world champion Carlos Yulo shrugs off ankle issues as he prepares to spearhead the Philippine gymnastics team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games here.

Mr. Yulo sprained his left ankle during training in Japan, which forced him to sit out the fourth and final leg of the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Cairo last week.

But the pocket-sized gymnastics star isn’t missing the biennial meet here.

Mr. Yulo said he felt good when he did his routines during the men’s artistic gymnastics team’s final evaluation process Tuesday ahead of its departure from Manila.

Winner of five gold medals in the Hanoi edition, Mr. Yulo is eyeing a maximum of four this time considering the limitations brought about by the affected ankle and the cap on events an athlete can take part in.

Mr. Yulo is determined to lead MAG teammates Juancho Besana, Jan Gwynn Timbang, Jhon Romeo Santillan, Ivan Cruz and Justine Ace de Leon to the team glory.

MAG competitors will have two days of podium training from May 6 before fighting for the all marbles on May 8-9. Bets in aerobic gymnastics, meanwhile, will see action May 13 to 14. — Olmin Leyba