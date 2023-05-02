Games Today

11 a.m. — DLSU vs FEU (men’s stepladder)

1 p.m. — DLSU vs UST (women’s Final Four)

3 p.m. — NU vs AdU (women’s Final Four)

AND then there were four.

Top-seeded De La Salle University (DLSU) and reigning champion National University (NU) eye to arrange a quick finals rematch as Adamson University (AdU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) attempt to play spoilers in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball Final Four Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Armed with twice-to-beat incentives, the Lady Spikers and the Lady Bulldogs set to finish off their counterparts right then and there to set a second straight finals duel.

De La Salle takes on tormentor Santo Tomas at 1 p.m. while NU goes up against Adamson at 3 p.m. after the first phase of the men’s stepladder semis at 11 a.m. featuring No. 3 Far Eastern University (FEU) and No. 4 De La Salle.

The survivor in the first phase of the men’s royal rumble gains a shot at No. 2 UST in another knockout set with two-time champion NU already waiting in the best-of-three finals after sweeping the eliminations, 14-0.

But the brightest spotlight is on De La Salle and UST with top MVP contenders in Eya Laure and super rookie Angel Canino slugging it out at the centerstage.

“We’ll be ready vs UST,” said De La Salle deputy Noel Orcullo as De La Salle aims to land a sweet vengeance on UST.

The Lady Spikers got decked by the Golden Tigresses in four sets last month that proved as their lone loss in what could have been a perfect campaign and an outright finals ticket as well.

Against tougher odds this time in a win-or-go home battle, UST is out to weave that same magic in order to stay alive.

NU, this time, may be thriving in a different path after an automatic finals appearance in Season 84 with a sweep but the approach remains the same.

“We need to bring our game. We need to get back to ourselves and stay focused on the ultimate goal,” said reigning MVP Mhicaela Belen.

Adamson likewise has its sights locked on that ultimate prize, even if it means gunning for a herculean feat of eliminating the reigning queens.

“This is an opportunity for greatness,” said coach Jerry Yee, who is out to extend his winning tradition over at the UAAP from the NCAA with College of St. Benilde. — John Bryan Ulanday