FILIPINO world champion Carlos Edriel Yulo will try to add more gold medals to his already massive collection as he sees action in the final leg of the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series starting today in Cairo, Egypt.

The 23-year-old pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza in Manila had already raked in three mints — one in floor exercise in Doha, Qatar and two in floor exercise and parallel bars in Baku, Azerbaijan both last month — that went with one silver and two bronzes.

So far, the Tokyo Olympian has the most gold won among the galaxy of stars in the loaded field and could keep it that way if he can win some more in the Egyptian capital where the fourth and last edition of the inaugural event would be staged.

The event is part of Mr. Yulo’s preparation for next year’s Paris Games where he would gun for the one hardware that he hasn’t won yet — an Olympic gold.

From Cairo, Mr. Yulo will fly back to Manila on Sunday to join the rest of the national team plunging straight into battle in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games slated May 5 to 17 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

There, Mr. Yulo will be gunning for a maximum four gold in individual all-around, team event, parallel bars and horizontal bars due to unjust restriction imposed by the host nation.

In last year’s Hanoi Games, Mr. Yulo blew away the opposition by harvesting five mints and a couple of silver. — Joey Villar