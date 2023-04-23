ALEX Eala will strut her stuff in the prestigious Madrid Open after gaining a wildcard ticket in the elite WTA 1000 tournament firing off tomorrow at the La Caja Magica.

Mr. Eala, 17, qualified in the main draw as one of the world’s promising teen netters with hopes of a stronger performance this time after a series of setbacks across Europe this month.

Other wildcard entries as announced by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) are former world junior No. 1 Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva of Andorra, Spain’s Marina Bassols Ribera and Rebeka Masarova, Colombia’s Camila Osorio, Czech Republic’s Brenda Fruhvirtova, Russia’s Mirra Andreeva and former WTA No. 3 player Elina Svitolina.

The Filipina prodigy also earned a wildcard ticket last year albeit in the qualifying round, where she absorbed an early exit. This will be her third WTA main draw berth after stints in the Thailand and Miami. — John Bryan Ulanday