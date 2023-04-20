Game Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:45 p.m. — TNT vs Ginebra

*TNT leads series, 3-2

WITH Barangay Ginebra on the ropes, now is the best time for prowling TNT to strike the fatal blow on the besieged PBA Governors’ Cup ruler.

On the heels of back-to-back romps and the questionable fitness level of Gin Kings import Justin Brownlee going to today’s Game 6, the Tropang Giga carry a huge psychological edge as they go for the jugular of their three-peat-seeking rivals.

Jojo Lastimosa’s troops are in prime position to not only create a power shift in the Governors’ Cup but also deliver the PLDT franchise’s maiden triumph in the season-ending tournament.

And they’re keen on making the most out of the opportunity, especially considering that a few months ago, they were in a similar position in the Philippine Cup finals but bungled the closeout job and eventually lost to San Miguel Beer in seven.

“I wish I can flip the script but it’s easier said than done, especially going up against Ginebra, against (coach) Tim (Cone) and against Mr. Brownlee,” Mr. Lastimosa said ahead of the 5:45 p.m. sixth game.

“You have to understand that coming in here (finals), we have nothing to lose. These guys are just playing. It just so happens we’re given the opportunity to grab it and beat them. We will.”

Mr. Lastimosa refused to get carried away by their current standing in the race-to-four contest.

“They (Ginebra) are still the favorites. Even if we’re up 3-2. We know how hard it is to win over them,” he said.

The Gin Kings’ trademark never-say-die spirit gets tested fully with Mr. Brownlee not in his old fiery form after getting downed by food poisoning and making an early exit in their 104-95 loss last Wednesday.

“He’s out of the hospital but missed practice (yesterday),” Mr. Cone said of Mr. Brownlee, who was taken to the dugout in the third quarter and rushed to the hospital thereafter.

“We do expect him to play tomorrow (today), though we don’t expect him to be 100 percent.”

Whether or not Mr. Brownlee’s on the other side, expect TNT reinforcement Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to go for broke with his breakthrough professional title within sight.

“I want him (Mr. Brownlee) to feel better and take care of his body, whatever he needs to. If he can play the next game, let’s do it,” said the reigning Best Import who dropped a triple-double in Game 5.

Christian Standhardinger, who himself got an IV drip after an exhausting 29-point, 13-rebound effort minus Mr. Brownlee, vowed to fight ‘til the end.

“We need to recover and give it our absolute all in the next game and hope that we can get the victory and set a Game 7,” the Fil-German said. — Olmin Leyba