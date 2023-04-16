Games On Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

10 a.m. — FEU vs ADMU (men)

12 p.m. — FEU vs ADMU (women)

2 p.m. — DLSU vs AdU (women)

4 p.m. — DLSU vs AdU (men)

VENGEFUL De La Salle University (DLSU) clinched a Final Four slot, reigning champion National University (NU) joined the top-two mob as perennial contender Ateneo de Manila University absorbed a rare exit ticket in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Lady Spikers, fresh from a lone loss against University of Santo Tomas, smothered also-ran University of the Philippines (UP), 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, while the Lady Bulldogs thumped Final Four hopeful Far Eastern University, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23, that in the process determined the fates of No. 6 Ateneo.

NU moved to 8-3 for a tie with Adamson and Santo Tomas for the No. 2 seed, thus slamming the door for the first time in 14 years on the Ateneo Blue Eagles (4-7), who could only go as high as seven wins in the last three games.

De La Salle remained unbothered on top at 10-1 for a sure semifinals seat and a near twice-to-beat bonus with the No. 5 FEU (5-6) standing as the only team left in the airtight playoff race. UP (1-10) and UE (0-11) were already out.

Super rookie and MVP contender Angel Canino hammered 17 points on 13 attacks, two blocks and two aces while Thea Gagate had 11 in the Lady Spikers’ successful rebound after a 19-25, 25-14, 18-25, 12-25 loss to the Golden Tigresses before the Holy Week break.

Earlier, the trio of Alyssa Solomon (18), Season 84 MVP Mhicaela Belen (14) and Evangeline Alinsug (12) joined forces as the Lady Bulldogs secured at least a playoff for one of the Final Four seats.

In the men’s division, reigning champion and unbeaten NU (11-0) sealed a semis incentive with a 28-26, 25-21, 26-28, 25-23 win over FEU (6-5). — John Bryan Ulanday