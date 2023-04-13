Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

10 a.m. — Awarding ceremony

12 p.m. — San Beda vs UPHSD (men)

2 p.m. — LPU vs CSB (women)

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) will try to accomplish what hasn’t been done in a long while in the NCAA as it shoots for a second straight title sweep against Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) today (April 14) in the Season 98 Volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The fabulous Lady Blazers were nothing short of exceptional when they manhandled the Lady Pirates, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, in last Tuesday’s opener that positioned them closer from sweeping their way to the crown for the second straight season.

CSB coach Jerry Yee said there was no special formula when his charges dominated Game One except that they just needed to stay calm.

“My job was just to calm them down,” said Mr. Yee, who is one triumph closer to handing the school its third league championship.

Game time is at 2 p.m.

A decider, assuming LPU’s prayer for a miracle happens in Game Two, is on Sunday.

But just by looking at how Mr. Yee was farseeing, it may just not reach that far.

“We expect them to make adjustments so we just have to be ready to adjust on our own during the game,” said Mr. Yee.

Mr. Yee also went deep with his rotation as he utilized 12 players, including Jhasmin Gayle Pascual who fired a match-high 15 points, with 10 of them chipping in at least a point. It included Ma. Camill Avila and Weilyn Estoque, who scored late in the decisive third set in sealing the deal.

In men’s action, University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) shoots for a title sweep of its own as it tangles with San Beda College at 12 p.m. — Joey Villar