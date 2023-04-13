UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) is not to be left behind in the collegiate recruitment wars ahead of the UAAP Season 86 by securing two promising rookies in Mark Llemit and Jun Melecio.

The 6-foot-3 Mr. Llemit, who anchored the Tiger Cubs’ Final Four finish in the UAAP juniors, committed to climb to the seniors level while dazzling guard Mr. Melecio took a jump from De La Salle-Zobel.

Mr. Llemit, from Laak, Davao de Oro, also led UST to the semifinals of the Smart-NBTC National Finals Division I as the 19th ranked high school player in the country with averages of 16.27 points, 8.27 rebounds, 2.73 assists, and 2.53 steals.

The Valencia City, Bukidnon pride Mr. Melecio, brother of Converge FiberXers guard Aljun who’s also from Taft, for his part averaged 8.46 points, 2.85 rebounds, 2.15 assists, and 1.23 steals in 20 minutes for De La Salle-Zobel last season.

The two guards straight from high school are eligible to play in Season 86 later this year with five full playing years.

They will join SJ Moore from Arellano, Fil-Canadian shooter Gabriel Obusan, and Season 87 recruits Rhayyan Amsali and James Una as the Growling Tigers seek to climb the UAAP ladder from a dismal 1-13 finish last season. — John Bryan Ulanday