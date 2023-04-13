ALEX Eala absorbed a similar fate in the W60 Chiasso singles tournament after a first-round exit at the hands of Romania’s Alexandra Ignatik, 6-0, 6-2, late Wednesday night in Switzerland.

Just hours after her elimination in the opening round of the doubles tourney, Ms. Eala played flat and off target in a lackluster straight-sets defeat against the 32-year-old Romanian, who’s No. 217 in the WTA rankings.

The 17-year-old Filipina prodigy is slightly ranked ahead at No. 215 but it hardly mattered against Ms. Ignatik as the seasoned Romanian only needed one hour and 12 minutes to score the victory behind her crisp service game.

Ms. Ignatik, winner of 11 pro titles compared to Ms. Eala’s two in her budding career, will face Ukraine’s Elina Svtolina in the Round of 16.

Ms. Eala and Czech partner Barbora Palicova the other day also bowed out early in the Swiss doubles tourney against the pair of Indonesian Beatrice Gumulya and another Czech bet Anna Siskova, 3-6, 6-4, 11-13.

The W60 Chiasso is part of Ms. Eala’s preparations in a bid to qualify for the prestigious French Open next month.

Ms. Eala is fresh from a brief stint in the Miami Open last month after winning the US Open junior championships to become the first Filipina junior singles Grand Slam champion. — John Bryan Ulanday