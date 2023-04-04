PHNOM PENH — The quest to fight for the Khmer kingdom continues in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Cambodia (MPL-KH) Spring Split 2023. The playoffs will continue to be held online from April 7-9, with Semifinals and Grand Finals welcoming offline spectators at Aeon2 Mall located at Sen Sok City, Phnom Penh on April 22 and 23, respectively.

CFU Gaming, See You Soon, Burn X Flash, Pro Esports, Impunity KH, and Team Max are the Khmer squads that made it to the playoffs. They will vie to take home the crown and the lion’s share worth $40,000.

An exciting playoffs season awaits those who wish to watch the tournaments offline. Fans can purchase their tickets via WOWNOW mobile application starting April 6 and get MPL-KH souvenirs and on-game items.

Free tickets will also be given to lucky fans who will participate in the online activities posted on MPL Cambodia’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MPL-Cambodia-112153038222597.