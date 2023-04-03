MDL Philippines announces playoffs schedule, bares rules for its first-ever season awards

MOBILE Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) officially announces April 21 to 23, 2023 as the dates for Playoffs to be held fully online. Six teams have qualified this season to compete to take home the most-coveted title and the lion’s share of $20,000.

The regular season ended with top six teams namely Blacklist Academy, Bren Euphoria, Echo Proud, GameLab, Smart Omega Neos, and RSG Ignite.

The teams will start their playoffs campaign on April 21-22 in single elimination best-of-three (BO3) match series, with Blacklist Academy and RSG Ignite in an opener. The Grand Finals will be held on April 23, 2023 through a best-of-five (BO5) format.

Meanwhile, the league will recognize this season’s players and talents who have unleashed their strength in gaming and casting, in line with the theme “Ilabas ang Lakas.” The awards include Regular Season MVP, Grand Finals MVP, Team of the Season, and Best Talent.

The Regular Season MVP will be awarded to a player whose team is in the top two of the Regular Season rankings. The team should have won the weekly MVP honor or the player should have excellent performance throughout the season. The player should also have no serious violations to qualify. The winnner will be announced on April 14.

Grand Final MVP will be awarded to a player from the champion team, provided that he had an outstanding performance during the match in the grand finals. The winner will be announced on April 23 right after the Grand Finals. Talents and broadcast vendor Mineski Events Team will compose the voting committee.

Meanwhile, the Team of the Season will consist of players from different squads who have exhibited outstanding performance based on their assumed roles, such as jungler, roamer, mid laner, gold laner, and exp laner. The winners will be announced on May 8.

The voting committee for both the Regular Season MVP, Grand Final MVP, and Team of the Season will consist of talents or current host and casters (60%), coaches (30%), and the MPL Philippines Press Corps (10%). MOONTON Games will review the votes.

For casters, the Best MDL talent will be judged based on performance (20%), knowledge (20%), punctuality (15%), professionalism (15%), appearance (10%), cooperativeness (10%), and social media performance (10%).