PLDT, Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) reiterated its unwavering support to uplifting women in sports as part of its role to nation-building in celebration of the women’s month.

Through the MVP Sports Foundation, the giant telco group that boasts a solid backing for a bevy of champion female athletes and teams doubled down on that vision in a continued goal for the promotion and development of Filipina talents.

“We are very proud of the women athletes in our roster. They have demonstrated their strength, resilience and determination to win despite the many challenges that they face,” said Jude Turcuato, PLDT and Smart head of sports and MVPSF Executive Director.

“We want to enable and develop them to reach their fullest potential and represent not only the Group, but the Philippines, in the sports that they compete in.”

Through the years, the MVPSF has thrown in an all-out support to Filipina athletes, including investing millions of pesos for their financial needs, with weightlifter and the country’s first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz leading the way.

The MVPSF has also helped in the campaign of esports champion Smart Omega Empress, golfer Rianne Malixi, women badminton players under Smash Pilipinas, professional volleyball team PLDT High Speed Hitters and the Philippine women’s national football team, which is set for a historic stint in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

With a lift from the MVPSF, female athletes have broken the barrier in the usually male-dominated sports industry en route to carving their own proud marks for the honor and glory of the country here and abroad.

“It takes female players to empower and encourage each other. We need to inspire each other, and ensure that we can create a safe and equal space for all, especially to those who want to show their potential as a woman esports athlete,” said Smart Omega Empress roamer and team captain Mary “Meraaay” Vivero.

“Whatever men athletes can do, we can also showcase the same talents with our own strength,” added PLDT spiker Jules Samonte, who looks up to tennis legend Serena Williams in paving the way for female excellence.

Supporting women athletes is part of PLDT and Smart’s commitment to help the country attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal # 5: Achieve gender equality and empower women and girls. — John Bryan Ulanday