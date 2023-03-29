Games On Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. — NU vs UP (men)

12 p.m. — NU vs UP (women)

2 p.m. — AdU vs ADMU (women)

4 p.m. — AdU vs ADMU (men)

UNDEFEATED De La Salle University (DLSU) clinched at least a playoff for a seat in the Final Four, carving out a gritty sweep over Far Eastern University (FEU), 30-28, 25-12, 28-26, in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The usually potent Lady Spikers, fresh from back-to-back wins over reigning champion National University, came out sloppy but unleashed immense composure to take care of business in staying perfect in nine matches.

De La Salle, behind top rookie Angel Canino’s full-line of 16 points, 14 digs and 15 receptions, widened its gap from the pack to gain at least a playoff for one of the four semifinal slots and move a win away from booking an outright ticket.

Jolina dela Cruz added an all-around play of her own with 13 points, 14 digs and six receptions while Thea Gagate carded 11 for De La Salle, which bucked a 21-24 gap in the first set and 25-26 deficit in the second frame.

De La Salle’s hard-earned win somehow made it up for stalwart Leila Cruz, who has been diagnosed with a right ACL injury and is likely out for the remainder of the season after her bad fall against NU last Saturday to start the second round.

In the first game, Eya Laure (17) headlined the barrage as Santo Tomas claimed a momentary solo third spot at 6-3 ahead of NU (5-3) after a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 win over University of the East.

KC Cepada (12) led the Lady Warriors, whose hunt for a breakthrough win remained elusive at 0-9 on the brink of elimination as the Lady Tamaraws slid to 4-5 on Chenie Tagaod’s 13 points.

In the men’s play, streaking Santo Tomas posted sixth straight win at 8-1 after clobbering UE (2-7), 28-26, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22. — John Bryan Ulanday