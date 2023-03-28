Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. — UE vs UST (men)

12 p.m. — UE vs UST (women)

2 p.m. — FEU vs DLSU (women)

4 p.m. — FEU vs DLSU (men)

AFTER back-to-back wins over reigning champion National University (NU), pace-setting De La Salle University (DLSU) wants no let-up against the dangerous Far Eastern University (FEU) to maintain an immaculate slate in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Clicking from all cylinders, the on-target Lady Spikers boast an 8-0 slate for a lone view at the UAAP summit highlighted by back-to-back sweeps against the Lady Bulldogs in head coach Ramil de Jesus’ return.

De La Salle, which finished runner-up to NU in Season 84, scored a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 win to end the first round before essaying another sweep to fire off the second phase, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16, for a statement feat in its serious redemption bid.

But the Lady Spikers still see room for improvement if they wish to reclaim the crown, which they are out to fill against the capable Lady Tamaraws at 4 p.m.

“We still have to minimize our errors. We have to improve on that by next games,” said interim mentor Noel Orcullo, who took over in Mr. De Jesus’ absence earlier this season.

FEU (4-4), fresh off 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 win over University of the Philippines (UP), is not lacking in confidence in a goal to stun DLSU with own hopes of staying in the thick of the Final Four race at No. 5

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (5-3) likewise seek to maintain its spot in the playoff picture against the lowly University of the East (0-8) at 12 p.m.

De La Salle and FEU men’s teams clash at 10 a.m. to open the quadruple-header with UST and UE closing out at 4 p.m. — John Bryan Ulanday