Games On Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. — Adamson vs UP (men’s)

12 p.m. — Adamson vs UP (women’s)

2 p.m. — NU vs La Salle (women’s)

4 p.m. — NU vs La Salle

UNBLEMISHED De La Salle University (DLSU) zeroed in on a first-round perfection, declawing Adamson University (ADU) with a 22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 win in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament on March 19 at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Super rookie Angel Canino once again unleashed her might with 21 points on 20 attacks plus 17 receptions as the Lady Spikers pulled off a reverse sweep for a 6-0 record before their finals rematch against champion National University next week to end the first round.

Backstopping her were Thea Gagate (16) and Fifi Sharma (12), who provided a net wall with combined 11 blocks while veteran spiker Jolina Dela Cruz led from all fronts with 10 points, 10 digs and 13 receptions.

Facilitator Mars Alba also rose to the occasion for De La Salle, proving her caliber beyond just setting up her teammates with seven points on four aces, two attacks and a block plus 15 sets.

De La Salle, which only had Ms. Canino for a limited preparation after being under the weather, started on a wrong foot with an early 4-8 and 10-16 deficit versus the rampaging Adamson with three straight wins to show including sweeps of University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Ateneo de Manila University.

But slowly, the Lady Spikers’ hits landed on the target to get back on business at 22-23 only to surrender the next two points for a tough opening-set defeat. De La Salle would rediscover its fiery form from there on, owning the next three frames in convincing fashion with Ms. Canino headlining the barrage to buck her own slow start.

Trisha Tubu (13), another Rookie of the Year contender, and Kate Santiago (12) spearheaded the Lady Falcons, who slipped to No. 4 at 4-2 behind untouched leader De La Salle, NU (5-1) and UST (5-2) before its last first-round assignment against University of the Philippines.

Earlier, De La Salle made short work of Adamson with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 win in the men’s division to move to 4-2. Adamson remained winless in six matches. — John Bryan Ulanday