SMART GIGA Arena, the country’s first all-in-one esports platform, marked its first anniversary with a milestone of one million users since its historic launch last year.

Unveiled as an esports platform that lets users match up with fellow players to compete in daily, weekly, and monthly tournaments for prestige and cash prizes, Smart GIGA Arena will hold a month-long celebration starting with the Anniversary Tournament Cup.

A whopping prize pool of P50,000 is up for grabs for the growing community of veteran players and aspiring esports professionals as Smart GIGA Arena further beefs up its long-standing support for Philippine esports and the development of Filipino gamers.

Mobile Legends: Bang-Bang (MLBB), Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Player’s Unknown BattleGrounds (PUBG) are among the events in play for the anniversary event of Smart GIGA Arena, which is open exclusively to Smart and TNT customers.

Smart GIGA Arena will also launch the ‘GACHAPON’ weekend, which paves way for users to win FREE GIGA Arena tickets as well as MLBB skins and diamonds. Newly-registered users will also be granted one FREE GIGA Arena ticket that they can use to join any tournament.

Since its foundation, Smart GIGA Arena has launched a total of 543 games in both solo and team categories and given away a total prize pool of P1.6 million.

One of the champion teams is Gamelab, which ruled the 2022 Smart GIGA Arena Street League Tournament for amateur teams that opened opportunities for its climb to MLBB Developmental League (MDL) Philippines, the second-tier pro esports league in the country. — John Bryan Ulanday