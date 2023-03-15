IMMANUEL Quickley tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds, and the visiting New York Knicks overcame a 16-point deficit to notch a 123-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle added 24 points and 10 rebounds, and RJ Barrett scored 22 points for New York, which has won 11 of its past 14 games. Miles “Deuce” McBride scored a career-best 18 points and Josh Hart added 16 for the Knicks, who are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with just 11 games left.

Damian Lillard recorded 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Portland, which lost its fourth straight game and ninth in its past 12. Anfernee Simons scored 22 points and Matisse Thybulle added 15 for the Trail Blazers.

Portland resides in 13th place in the Western Conference and is three games behind the final play-in spots with just 13 games remaining. — Reuters