KAI Sotto may have flaunted a decent Japan B. League debut but he vowed to put on a better performance moving forward in another chapter of his budding career.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino sensation had 10 points, three blocks, two rebounds and a steal in a foiled cause as the Hiroshima Dragonflies fell prey to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 86-78.

Mr. Sotto said it’s only the tip of the iceberg as he and the Dragonflies expect a smoother outing with more time together following his transition from the Australia National Basketball League (NBL).

“My performance today is not the best but I believe I can get better,” said the 20-year-old Pinoy, who right away gained a starting nod for Hiroshima in 19 minutes of action.

“Being a starter for my first game is special because I could just see how my team and my coach (Kyle Milling) trust me. We didn’t win the game but there’s a lot of positives to look forward to in our next games.”

Apart from the loss, Mr. Sotto was also not able to rekindle old times with former high school rival and now Gilas Pilipinas teammate Carl Tamayo, who’s serving as Ryukyu’s Filipino import but rode on the bench in his B. League debut as well.

Mr. Tamayo, who albeit played in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week where the Golden Kings finished fourth, and Mr. Sotto though had a brief chat before their supposedly reunion game after their UAAP high school days.

“I was just checking on him. It’s his first time as a professional. It’s his first time probably away from the Philippines living by himself. I’ve been through that and I know how it feels. It’s good to see Carl (Tamayo). We have played against each other since high school so it’s good to see him,” beamed Mr. Sotto.

Mr. Sotto and Hiroshima, currently at No. 5 with a 28-11 card, resume action next Wednesday against Kyoto with Mr. Tamayo on the same day hoping to finally see action for the fourth-running Ryukyu (30-9) against compatriot Ray Parks and Nagoya. — John Bryan Ulanday