Games Friday

(San Andres Complex)

9 a.m. — UPHSD vs San Beda (M/W)

2 p.m. — Letran vs CSB (W/M)

THE FAIRY tale run continues for the merry Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights of Intramuros.

Willed by their burning desire to end a 24-year NCAA title drought, Letran threaded the proverbial eye of the needle in outlasting Jose Rizal University (JRU) in a gripping, come-from-behind 14-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-15 win yesterday to stay in the title hunt in NCAA Season 98 Volleyball at the San Andres Complex.

With a loss beckoning after dropping the first two sets and trailing 8-4 in the third, the Michael Inoferio-mentored Lady Knights fought tooth and nail and point by point to erase that massive deficit and take the final three sets and the win.

The epic result propelled the Letran Lady Knights to joint second with University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) with a 4-1 record apiece and behind only the unbeaten leader and defending champion College of St. Benilde (CSB).

More importantly, it kept the Lady Knights in achieving what they haven’t done in the last eight years — make the Final Four.

And if the stars align, they could end a championship itch reminiscent of the last time they won it all in 24 years ago.

Mr. Inoferio, who is seeking to steer his team to the crown the same way he did when he coached his underdog team to the women’s beach volley crown last January in Subic.

Letran had to fight back from two match points to complete the epic fight back.

It produced heroes in Julienne Castro, Judiel Nitura, Chamberlane Cuñada and Lastille Jade Isar, who poured in 16, 15, 12 and 11 hits, respectively.

But the biggest one was Angelique Ledesma, who scored the Lady Knights final two points that sealed the deal.

JRU, which made the Final Four last year, sputtered to 0-6. — Joey Villar