Games On Tuesday

(San Andres Complex)

9 a.m. — LPU vs EAC (M/W)

2 p.m. — CSB vs Mapua (W/M)

University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) outlasted San Sebastian College (SSC-R), 26-24, 25-23, 25-16, yesterday to jump to a share of second with Mapua University in NCAA Season 98 Volleyball at the San Andres Complex.

Shaila Omipon, Mary Rhose Dapol and Janine Padua led the way with 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the Lady Atlas sealed their fourth win in five outings, good enough to jump to No. 2 alongside the Lady Cardinals.

Defending champion College of St. Benilde (CSB) leads the way with a perfect 5-0 card.

The Mmess. Omipon-Dapol-Padua troika was most felt late in the first two sets when the Sandy Rieta-mentored UPHSD side outlasted a gritty Roger Gorayeb-mentored SSC-R squad.

Their clutch efforts there was enough to zap the fight out of the Lady Stags as the belles from Las Piñas cruised to a lopsided third-set effort.

Earlier, San Beda University (SBU) turned back Jose Rizal University (JRU), 25-22, 25-21, 25-16, to claim its first win in five starts.

SSC-R and JRU fell to their fifth defeat. — Joey Villar