Games Wednesday

(San Andres Complex)

9 a.m. — LPU vs AU (M/W)

2 p.m. — Mapua vs JRU (W/M)

LETRAN went to its rookie Judiel Nitura as it turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 19-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-12, on Tuesday to boost its Final Four stock in NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball at the San Andres Complex.

Ms. Nitura, who was recruited out of Adamson high school, blasted away with a match-high 16 points, all of which coming off kills, as the Lady Knights barged into the magic four with their second win in three starts.

The Aurora, Isabela lass made the most out of her first start of the season and delivered a performance to remember.

The win made up for the Lady Knights’ heartbreaking 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24, 16-14 defeat to the Mapua Lady Cardinals Friday that denied the former their second win and a piece of the lead.

That loss, however, opened the door for Ms. Nitura as Letran coach Michael Inoferio opted to go her prized neophyte to shake things up.

After dropping the opening set, the merry girls from Muralla, Intramuros came roaring back in a tightly fought second set that it eventually won.

And then it was all Letran from there as Ms. Nitura and Lastlie Jade Isar and the brave Lea Rizel Tapang took turns in dominating the next two sets that completed the triumph.

EAC dropped to 0-3. — Joey Villar