Games Today

(San Andres Complex)

9 a.m. — SSC-R vs LPU (M/W)

2 p.m. — Mapua vs Letran (W/M)

COLEGIO San Juan De Letran and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) eye a piece of the lead as the they face dangerous Mapua University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R), respectively, today (Feb. 24) in NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball at the San Andres Complex.

The Lady Knights hurdled the San Beda Red Spikers 25-20, 25-23, 28-26, while the Lady Pirates outlasted the Mapua Lady Cardinals, 25-20, 16-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-5, both last Sunday to open their Final Four quest on a bright note.

A win for Letran in its 2 p.m. duel with Mapua (0-1) and LPU in its 12 p.m. encounter with SSC-R (0-1) would send either one or both straight to the lead pack comprising of defending champion College of St. Benilde, University of Perpetual Help and Arellano University — all possessing pristine 2-0 cards.

“Our goal is to make the Final Four,” said Letran coach Michael Inoferio, who boasts an almost intact roster.

Daisy Melendres was the Lady Knights’ shinning armor as she unloaded a solid 15-point performance she laced with five kill blocks that anchored their almost impenetrable net defense.

For LPU, Johna Denise Dolorito presided over the onslaught with 16 points while Janeth Tulang waxed poetic with her attacking game and scattered 14 hits.

Also delivering for the Lady Pirates in their opening game were Jewel Therese Maligmat, Zonxi Jane Dahab and Joan Doguna, who chipped in 14, 13 and 11 points, respectively. — Joey Villar