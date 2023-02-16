MORE than 1,500 players representing 178 squads will converge next week for the 74th Philippine Airlines Interclub golf team championships in Cebu City.

Canlubang starts its defense of its Seniors’ crown on Tuesday, Feb. 22 against a host of challengers led by rival Luisita. The Seniors’ event has drawn a total of 100 teams, nearly half coming from the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Malaysia, among others.

Alta Vista and Club Filipino de Cebu will play host to the four-round event that uses the Molave scoring system that awards three points for par. A regulation round is equivalent to 54 points.

Each team is allowed to field a maximum of four players per round with only the top three scores counted. Each player is limited to two rounds.

After a three-day break, the regular Men’s Division tournament kicks off on March 1 with defending champion Manila Southwoods gunning for its seventh crown.

Hosting the regular Men’s event are Cebu Country Club and Club Filipino de Cebu.

A maximum of five players can be fielded by each team but only the top four scores count. A player is also limited to two rounds.

The 74th staging of the event is supported by platinum sponsors ABS-CBN Global, Asian Journal, Airbus, and NuStar Resort and Casino.

Gold sponsors include Radio Mindanao, Mastercard, Primax, University of Mindanao Broadcasting Network, PLDT/Smart, and Konsulta MD. Silver sponsors are Philippine National Bank, Biocostech, and VISA. Minor sponsors are Bollore Logistics, Manila Standard, Tanduay Brands International, and Asia Brewery while donors are Department of Tourism, Ogawa, Newport World Resorts, Rolls Royce, and Boeing.