THE PBA 3×3 is the next stop of ace guard Ricci Rivero after signing with the Blackwater Red President in the ongoing Third Conference of the halfcourt league’s second season.

Mr. Rivero, 24, is coming off an aborted professional debut overseas with Taoyuan Pilots in Taiwan’s P.League+ owing to a jumper’s knee injury though he played a couple of pre-season games with the squad.

Now healed and ready to restart his pro career, hopes are high for the former University of the Philippines stalwart to reinforce the playoff bid of Blackwater, where his brother Prince is also playing.

Mr. Rivero, who was one of the vital cogs in UP’s historic UAAP Season 84 championship run, is anticipated to debut in Leg 6 this weekend at the Robinson’s Place Manila in Ermita.

Blackwater, which also has Alfrancis Tamis, Jeff Javillonar and Hubert Cani, is currently at 10th place with 141 tour points.

With Mr. Rivero on deck, Blackwater eyes to surpass its best finish at 6th place in Leg 4 for a deep run that would boost its hopes to make the Third Conference Grand Finals next weekend.

Moreover, Mr. Rivero’s PBA 3×3 stint will mark his return to the halfcourt circuit after the UAAP 3×3 and multiple Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 stints in the 2018 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup and 2019 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup. — John Bryan Ulanday