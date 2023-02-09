THE FIFA Women’s World Cup-bound Filipinas will kick off a busy slate in 2023 with a stint in the tough Pinatar Cup next week in Spain, where they will also unveil their new jerseys.

The Philippine lady booters will pit skills with higher-ranked and more established European sides Wales, Scotland and Iceland in the Feb. 15 to 21 meet in San Pedro de Pinatar in Murcia, Spain.

It will be the Filipinas’ first competition in Europe, which will be essential in their overall buildup for their World Cup debut against Switzerland, New Zealand and Norway in July.

The Pinatar gig will also mark the debut of the Filipinas’ new kits from adidas.

The team welcomed the German sportswear company as kit sponsor for the World Cup and beyond in a formal signing yesterday before the local-based players left for Spain.

“It’s such a big year for Philippine football and we’re excited to showcase what we got and wear adidas,” said defender Hali Long, who joined goalkeeper Inna Palacios in attending the contract signing by Philippine Football Federation (PFF) general secretary Edwin Gastanes and adidas Philippines general manager Anthony Frangos.

The PFF and adidas inked a four-year deal for the latter to outfit not only the Filipinas but the women’s U-20 side as well.

Co-captain Ms. Long noted how the team resonated with adidas’ tagline “Impossible is Nothing.”

“I think the Filipinas achieved the impossible by qualifying for the World Cup. So technically, it is possible. So whatever else is impossible, just believe that this group of girls and Philippine women’s football can achieve it,” she said.

PFF President Nonong Araneta, team manager Jeff Cheng and players Sarina Bolden and Olivia McDaniel joined the signing ceremonies via zoom. — Olmin Leyba