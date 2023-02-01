THE PERPETUAL Junior Altas kicked off their campaign in the NCAA Juniors Basketball tournament notching their first win against the Arellano University Braves Wednesday afternoon.

In a hotly contested game at the Emilio Aguinaldo College Gymnasium in Paco, Manila, the Junior Altas hung on in the final seconds of the game to eke out a 71-69 win.

Lebron Daep led the team with 18 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal. Amiel Acido also shone, pitching in a double-digit game with 14 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Junior Altas dominated the first three quarters. But facing down a fourth quarter Braves push, the Junior Altas kept the Braves at bay showing poise and character to secure the victory.

The Perpetual Junior Altas will face the College of San Benildo Junior Blazers next on Friday, Feb. 3.

The NCAA juniors basketball tournament is returning this season after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.