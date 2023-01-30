MARTY Romualdez, Cole Aguirre, Nico Espain and Santi Laborde stamped their class for Team Black with a thrilling 6-5 win over Team White in the high goal game (5 chukkers) of the 18th Enrique Zobel Memorial Polo Cup at the Manila Polo Club (MPC) in Makati over the weekend.

The quartet was impressive on their elegant polo ponies, riding their way and swinging hard at the beautiful Zobel field with the gargantuan, towering buildings over at the Bonifacio Global City as backdrop under the majestic sunset.

One by one, the polo riders scored with ease from long distance and short heaves with Mr. Romualdez, son of House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin, headlining the attack with three goals for Team Black.

Messrs. Aguirre, Espain and Laborde also did their shares, especially on the defensive end, to keep Team White at bay buoyed by a 6-3 lead en route to a close win in front of a sizeable crowd mostly made up of the country’s business tycoons, politicians and foreign diplomats.

Team Black was joined by Mercedes Zobel and Ava Zobel Pessina, MPC president Christina Bautista, general manager Noel Barrameda, PGA Cars President Roberto Coyiuto III and Audi Philippines head Benedicto Coyiuto in the awarding ceremony after the luxurious parade of horses and cars, traditional ball throw-in and divot.

Gregorio Gelosi, Xavi Tengco, Martin Espain and Gus Aguirre put up a gallant stand for Team White in the tourney being held annually as tribute to Mr. Zobel, a polo icon in the country and former MPC president.

Meanwhile, Team Red of Alfie Araneta, Jose Constantino, Jay de Jesus and Pedro Roxas scored a 7-4 win over Team Gray’s Andrew Romualdez, Anthony Filamor, Santi Juban and Angelo Licaros in the low goal game (4 chukkers) earlier in the afternoon.

The 18th Enrique Zobel Memorial Polo Cup was backed by The Philippine Star. — John Bryan Ulanday