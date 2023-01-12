LIKE a true family, University of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde is throwing his all-out support to Carl Tamayo following his decision to open a new chapter in his rising basketball career in Japan.

Mr. Monteverde said it was not an easy pill to swallow given their long history together but he will always stand by who he considered a “family” ever since.

“I am honored to be his coach for many years. We will definitely miss him during practices and games. I will miss his company because more than just my player, Carl is family,” said Mr. Monteverde, who was the first to trust on the then Cebu teen prospect Mr. Tamayo.

The player-mentor duo, before their success in Diliman, traced their roots way back when Mr. Monteverde brought Mr. Tamayo from Talisay, Cebu to Manila at only 13 years old.

They started in Adamson juniors, where Mr. Tamayo worked his way up from Team B, before building a dynasty in National University – Nazareth School. Upon their transfer to Diliman in college, the two weaved magic anew by helping UP end a 36-year UAAP title drought.

“His departure from the UP Fighting Maroons may not have been the ending we had all imagined, but his contributions here will definitely be remembered. While this move somehow saddens me, I trust his decision and I will always stand by him with 100% support,” added Mr. Monteverde.

Mr. Tamayo this week signed with Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League after two seasons with UP highlighted by a championship in Season 84 and runner-up finish in Season 85 aside from Rookie of the Year and Mythical Five citations.

For Mr. Monteverde, that was more than enough for him and the entire UP community to pay tribute to their prized cager as he embarks on a new path overseas.

“On behalf of the UPMBT coaching staff, we wish Carl the best on his journey in the B-league. Thank you to the UP community and to everyone giving their full support to Carl Tamayo, our Fighting Maroon #33,” he concluded. — John Bryan Ulanday