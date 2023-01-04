PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann was officially sworn in yesterday and, for the first time, reported for duty in the same day at the agency’s Malate, Manila office.

Mr. Bachmann took his oath of office in Malacañang with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin presiding the simple rites that was also witnessed by Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra.

The former player, PBA executive and UAAP commissioner, who took over from Noli Eala, was accompanied by his daughters Ciara and Sophia Bachmann.

He actually reported early at 7:30 a.m. ahead of most of the sports-funding agency’s workforce and didn’t waste time checking the facilities at the Rizal Memorial Complex.

After more than a couple of hours, he left to take his oath at the Palace that made his tenure as the PSC’s 12th chair official.

He traveled back to his office and quickly held his very first board meeting with commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo and newly sworn Ed Hayco and Walter Torres, a discussion that was still ongoing at press time.

Mr. Bachmann got the ball rolling for a country that is going to be bracing for bigger battles ahead as Filipino athletes prepare for this year’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games and Hangzhou Asian Games and the biggest one of all — the 2024 Paris Olympics. — Joey Villar