DESPITE playing without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) shot 59.2 percent from the field and earned a 150-117 home victory against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.8 points per game, was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness. He also leads the Thunder in assists (5.8 per game) and steals (1.7 per game).

The Thunder made 58 of 98 shots from the field, including 20 of 40 3-point attempts. The Celtics allowed 40 points in the second quarter and 48 in the third.

All five Oklahoma City starters scored in double figures. Josh Giddey led the way with 25 points. Luguentz Dort had 23, Jalen Williams scored 21, Aaron Wiggins finished with 17 and Kenrich Williams tossed in 10.

The Thunder also received 21 points off the bench from both Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe. Mr. Mann made five of his eight 3-point attempts.

Jaylen Brown (29 points) and Jayson Tatum (27) led the Celtics’ offense. Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard each finished the game with 17 points. — Reuters