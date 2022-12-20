Games Today

(MOA Arena)

3 p.m. — Magnolia vs Ginebra

5:45 p.m. — Bay Area vs San Miguel

UNLESS Magnolia and defending champion San Miguel do something about it in today’s Game 4, it may well be Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area battling for PBA Commissioner’s Cup gold.

Armed with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-three series, the Gin Kings aim the killer blow at the embattled Hotshots at 3 p.m. while the Dragons take a second crack at finishing off the defiant Beermen at 5:45 p.m. as semifinal action shifts to the MOA Arena.

With the Hotshots on the ropes, Ginebra’s multi-titled coach Tim Cone said this is the best opportunity to dispose of their “Manila Clasico” rival once and for all.

“We’re going to try our best, putting all eggs in a basket and go at it in Game 4,” said Mr. Cone, whose troops are gunning for their sixth finals appearance with resident import Justin Brownlee.

“Obviously, we don’t want to go to (a deciding) Game 5. Many things can happen in a Game 5. We’ll try to go out and see what we can do in Game 4,” he added.

The Hotshots are hoping to have Paul Lee back for this survival mission after playing only two minutes last time due to fever and headache. Mr. Lee said the two-day break in-between the third and fourth matches should be enough to “recover and prepare.”

Meanwhile, the Dragons try again after seeing their 3-0 sweep bid foiled by San Miguel Beermen’s 98-96 nail-biter last Sunday.

This breakthrough win emboldened the Beermen further as they continue to fight for their lives against the powerful guest team from Hong Kong.

“They beat us three times (before) — in the eliminations and the first two games of the finals — and the Game 3 win is an indication that Bay Area is beatable. As long as we play hard, we play as a team on both ends, come up with a good game plan and execute it, I think we have a good chance of beating them,” he added.

The Final Four sudden death, if necessary, will be played on Friday.

Game 5 or no Game 5, the best-of-seven finals will blast off on Sunday also at the MOA Arena in a “Christmas Day” treat for the fans, per commissioner WIllie Marcial. — Olmin Leyba