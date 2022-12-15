TWO doctors proved their mettle outside the medical field as they dominated the 2022 Philippine Hobie 16 National Championships, the country’s longest-running hobie sailing tournament.

Ophthalmologist Michael Ngu of the Manila Doctors Hospital topped the five-race competition at the Taal Lake Yacht Club (TLYC) in Talisay, Batangas, which resumed after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

With crew Lindo Pahayahay, they edged other contestants for the top spot in the National Championship which determines the country’s top Hobie 16 sailor for the year.

Coming in at second place is Sunpower Philippines general manager Glenn Everett, crewed by his wife Jana.

Rounding up the winning circle at third place is Makati Medical Center ophthalmologist and former Philippine Eye Doctors Association President Dennis Cruz, along with his local crew, Jason Mendoza.

Now on its 24th year, the tourney started in 1995 at its TLYC homebase, and was rotated around Subic Bay, Laiya Beach in San Juan, Cebu, Anvaya Cove in Bataan, and Punta Fuego Yacht Club and Tali Beach in Nasugbu, Batangas. The home of the Philippine Hobie Fleet and the Philippine Home Boatbuilders Yacht Club, TLYC was dubbed by Lonely Planet magazine as the country’s sailing capital because of its winds ideal for sailing for most time of the year. In an adjunct tournament held, TLYC commodore Peter Capotosto and Jazmine Lucero topped the Governor’s Cup, a single new format race which sailed around Taal Volcano.

Named in honor of the provincial chief executive of Batangas, the Cup is an annual yearend multi-race tourney which showcases the sports tourism potential of the scenic volcano and its vicinity. Governor Hermilando Mandanas, a tourism champion in the Calabarzon Region, personally awarded the top winners.

The sailing events were sponsored by San Miguel Beer, Club Balai Isabel, Barako Coffee, and Active Boating and Watersports as media partner, and supported by the Municipality of Talisay and the Province of Batangas.