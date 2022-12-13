NOT even an injured hand could prevent up and coming star Vanessa Sarno from pursuing her 2024 Paris Olympics dream.

Playing through a sore right hand she severely hurt in training a month ago, Ms. Sarno successfully lifted 224 kilograms on a 99kg in snatch and 125kg in clean and jerk in the women’s 71-kg class in the World Championships in Bogota, Colombia on Tuesday.

Romanian Loredana Elena Toma topped the division with a 256kg total.

While the 19-year-old Asian and Southeast Asian Games champion didn’t medal, Ms. Sarno was able to earn Paris Games qualifying points that set in motion her Olympic bid.

More importantly, it was a good sign that Ms. Sarno completed her lift when she wasn’t expected to.

Kristel Macrohon also competed in the same class as Ms. Sarno and wound up eighth with a 232kg.

The country had already raked in three mints courtesy of Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo in the 55kg category a few days ago. — Joey Villar