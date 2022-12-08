JANELLE Mae Frayna vented all her frustrations from losing her crown in standard play by ruling the blitz event of the Philippine National Chess Championships presented by Nova Wellness Store at the PACE late Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who is the first Woman Grandmaster from the Philippines, finished undefeated with 9.5 points out of a possible 11 on eight victories and three draws to rule the side event.

The triumph made up for her heartbreak in failing to defend the classical crown, which went to Woman International Master (WIM) Marie Antoinette San Diego.

Ms. Frayna, who played board number one for the Philippines at the Chess Olympiad, went home with a runner-up finish in standard chess, where she consoled herself with a P30,000 purse, with the blitz trophy a bonus.

Not bad for a week’s work.

“I’m sharing this victory with my family, (especially) my brother who first taught me to play chess,” Ms. Frayna said, referring to her elder sibling, police inspector Don Mari Phil Frayna, who was present during the awarding ceremony.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, a former national champion herself, wound up at No. 2 with seven points, while wonder girl April Joy Claros took No. 3 after edging Bea Mendoza via tiebreak. — Joey Villar