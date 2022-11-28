BOUND by their mission to produce Filipino sports champions, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Nestlé Philippines, Inc. — Milo signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the Batang Pinoy 2022 National Championships Nov. 28 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila.

PSC Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” M. Eala and Nestlé Philippines Veronica V. Cruz represented their respective organizations. The Batang Pinoy Games, one of the PSC’s centerpiece grassroots sports programs will be held Dec. 17 to 21 in Ilocos Sur.

“For Batang Pinoy to once again work with Nestlé Philippines and Milo, is truly an honor, as well as a blessing for the Filipino youth. We hope that we can continue to interest Milo to be a strong partner for PSC, not only for Batang Pinoy but for our entire grassroots program,” said Eala during the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, the partnership will continue until the end of 2022.

On the part of Milo, Ms. Cruz said that “Milo believes that sports is a great teacher. It is our privilege and honor to be sponsoring the Batang Pinoy and be its long-time partner. We are very excited that Batang Pinoy is happening again and we are one with you in igniting the Philippines to be active again and be energized.”

With the support of Milo and other private sector partners, the PSC aims to revive and further strengthen its grassroots programs from which rose world class athletes like Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Olympic Silver medalist Carlo Paalam, and World champions Caloy Yulo and Phillip Delarmino, among others.

Also present during the MOA signing were PSC Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, PSC Accounting Chief Erik Jean Mayores, together with Joey Uy, Atty. DG Anastacio, and Carlo Sampan from Milo.