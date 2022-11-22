SLOTS to the national pool will be up for grabs as the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation stages the National Dragonboat Open this weekend at the Club Balai Isabel fronting the scenic Taal Lake in Talisay, Batangas.

The two-day race, however, will be supervised by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino in selecting members of the national team seeing action in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in May next year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

PCKDF President Teresita Uy thanked the Tagaytay City Mayor and PhilCycling chief for organizing and Talisay Mayor Nestor Natanauan and Club Balai Isabel CEO and President Nelson Terrible for backing the important meet.

Divisions to be competed at are Under-23 500-meter (3-crew), mixed U23 250m, 500m and 800m (12-crew), men’s open (12-crew) in 250m, 500m and 800m, U23 (12-crew) in 250m, 500m and 800m and U23 (5-crew) 250m, 500m and 800m.

Organizers have allotted Friday as team practice sessions for participants before they plunge into action in the competition proper the next two days.

Mr. Tolentino has waived the entry to allow more participants to register.

Traditional boat race will make a much-awaited return in the biennial meet’s sports calendar after a seven-year absence.

The last time there was dragonboat in the SEA Games was in Singapore where the country wound up with just a bronze medal in the women’s 200m (6-crew).

The sport, along with canoe-kayak and rowing, will be held in Kampot, one of the four Cambodian cities co-hosting the SEA Games.

Details could be obtained from Duch Co. or email duck.pckdf@gmail.com, call or text 0917 328 4081 or Borgs Pelias at arthurpelias@gmail.com or 0917 532 4334. — Joey Villar