Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2:30 p.m. — Cignal vs Petro Gazz

5:30 p.m. — Akari vs PLDT

PETRO Gazz and Cignal try to bolster their bid for a semifinal berth as they face off today in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Angels are currently at third spot with a 3-1 record after turning back the High Speed Hitters in a protest-marred 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 victory last Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

They could inch closer to the semis with another win in their 2:30 p.m. encounter with the HD Spikers, who split their first four outings that included a 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 win over the United Auctioneers Army Lady Troopers last Nov. 3 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Cignal itself is bent on snaring this one game that would also push it closer to making the semis for the third straight conference after a pair of third-place finishes in the Open and Invitational early this year.

Creamline and Chery Tiggo lead the way with identical 5-1 slates.

Petro Gazz coach Rald Ricafort said the key is following and executing their game plan to perfection.

“We keep reminding them to always stay focused and follow the instructions we prepared for a game if we want to get the win,” said Mr. Ricafort.

In another game, Akari (2-4) and PLDT (1-4) will go at each other at 5:30 p.m. to likewise stay in the semis race.

Prisilla Rivera is expected to carry the brunt anew of the Chargers’ offense after unleashing a season-high 44-point performance in a 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12 win over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans last Nov. 3.

For PLDT, which lost the protest it filed following its defeat to Petro Gazz, a loss would mean early elimination. — Joey Villar