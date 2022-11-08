AS OTHER teams take their time to refurbish their bearings during the UAAP’s two-week break, Adamson is utilizing it to recharge and recover after being hampered by injuries to key players nearing the final stretch of the Season 85 elimination round.

One of them is top UAAP guard Jerom Lastimosa, who is determined to be at full strength as soon as possible after injuring his foot last week against University of the Philippines.

“Kailangan ko lang maka-recover ng 1-2 weeks,” vowed the hopeful Mr. Lastimosa as he gains a much-needed time to heal his woeful injury after the UAAP halted action until Nov. 16 for the campaign of Gilas Pilipinas.

Mr. Lastimosa’s absence, in a way, fired up the crippled Soaring Falcons when they erased a 19-point deficit against Santo Tomas last weekend for a rousing 56-55 win that steadied their Final Four drive.

Adamson’s big win suddenly catapulted it to solo fourth spot at 4-5, creating a slight separation from the crowded middle pack featuring University of the East (4-6), Far Eastern U (4-6) and La Salle (3-6).

Also in injury bay for Adamson is Vince Magbuhos (knee), explaining Nash Racela’s approach to rest up his entire unit before resuming an anticipated tougher Final Four campaign.

“…Our only approach for this break is recovery for the players. Not just those who are injured, but even the other guys. I think it will be a window for the other guys to also prepare themselves,” said Mr. Racela, whose wards take on La Salle in UAAP’s return on Nov. 17. — John Bryan Ulanday