LONDON — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah cleverly fashioned one goal and was gifted another in the first-half as the visitors claimed a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Egyptian Mr. Salah opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he expertly controlled a pass from Darwin Nunez inside the area, turned and fired a low shot into the corner with his left foot. His second goal five minutes before halftime was a gift from Eric Dier who miscued a header from a kick downfield by Alisson and the Egyptian ran clear and dinked the ball past Hugo Lloris.

Spurs raised their game, boosted by Dejan Kulusevski. He had an almost instant impact as he fed Harry Kane who scored in the 70th. — Reuters