Games Tomorrow

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex)

2:30 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs PLDT

5:30 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Creamline

CIGNAL leaned on a balanced attack as it repulsed United Auctioneers Army, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19, yesterday to get back on the semifinal track in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Tai Bierria exploded for 17 points, nine of which came in the opening set that set the tone for the HD Spikers to snatch the set win and dominate the last two for their second win in as many losses.

And it wasn’t just Ms. Bierria who got the job done.

Skipper Rachel Anne Daquis and Ces Molina each unloaded 10 hits while Roselyn Doria and Angeli Araneta scattered seven and six points, respectively, to help the cause.

The HD Spikers also got a big boost from the return of former best middle blocker awardee Riri Meneses, who uncorked seven hits including two off blocks on her first game after missing some action due to health reasons.

It helped the HD Spikers that setter Gel Cayuna was spectacular in facilitating the offense.

“Our motivation was just to keep pushing and work on the things that we did wrong,” said Ms. Cayuna, who finished with 20 excellent sets.

The Lady Troopers, who were led by Laura Condotta’s 13-point performance, dropped to 0-5. — Joey Villar