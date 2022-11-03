Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — JRU vs EAC

3 p.m. — AU vs SSC-R

JOSE Rizal University (JRU) targets to end a three-game slide and keep its Final Four hopes alive as it faces off with Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) today in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Bombers were once slotted at No. 2 in the first round but ran into misfortunes as they were rested for around three weeks due to health and safety protocols and lost three straight games since retaking the floor.

It included an embarrassing 74-49 defeat to a resurgent Mapua side last Wednesday that sent it reeling from a 5-2 record to 5-5.

But the Kalentong-based, Louie Gonzales-coached dribblers will have a chance to momentarily end their misery as they would try to get a win against the Generals, who are last at 1-12, in their 12 p.m. duel.

Arellano U (AU) and San Sebastian College (SSC) are also out to breathe life to their sagging campaign as the two battle at 3 p.m.

The Chiefs stumbled to James Kwekuteye and the San Beda Lions, 76-63, Wednesday and into a 5-7 mark while the Stags hope for a fitting follow up their 72-68 triumph over the Bombers last Oct. 28 and improve on their 4-6 slate.

And SSC coach Egay Macaraya is still keeping the faith they could still turn things around in their favor.

“There’s still hope and we’re not giving up,” said Mr. Macaraya. — Joey Villar