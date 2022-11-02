JIMMY BUTLER put up 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the host Miami Heat to a 116-109 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry produced his 10th career triple-double with 23 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds.

The Warriors fell to 0-4 on the road in part because they couldn’t stop Butler in a couple of crucial situations. Butler made the go-ahead three-point play with 1:48 left, drawing a foul on Andrew Wiggins for a 112-109 lead. Butler also made a mid-range jumper with 9.5 seconds left, giving Miami a 114-109 lead.

Heat guard Tyler Herro, who entered the game averaging 19.9 points, was accidentally poked in his left eye by Golden State’s Moses Moody with 6:01 left in the second quarter. Herro suffered a contusion and did not return, finishing with just two points in 10 minutes.

Miami was also led by reserve guard Max Strus, who scored a game-high 24 points. The Heat also got 19 points from Bam Adebayo, 17 points from Duncan Robinson and 13 points and nine assists from Kyle Lowry. — Reuters