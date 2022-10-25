PHILIPPINE Football Federation (PFF) officials reiterated the goal in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is to “play to win” and vowed to get the Filipinas battle-ready for the global showpiece.

In this regard, an intensive buildup highlighted by friendlies against elite opposition from South America and even Europe is being lined up over the next eight months leading to the July 20 to Aug. 20 extravaganza.

The 53rd-ranked Filipinas are up against No. 12 Norway, No. 21 Switzerland and No. 22 co-host New Zealand in the Group A preliminaries to be held in the cities of Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland.

“We’re the lowest-ranked team but I think we have a fighting chance, based on the results of our friendlies so far,” PFF President Nonong Araneta said during yesterday’s PSA Forum.

The Filipinas faced New Zealand last month in a friendly in California where they took a one-goal advantage before conceding, 2-1. Prior to this, they narrowly lost to No. 27 Ireland, 1-0, beat Bosnia and Herzegovina twice (3-0 and 2-1) and posted a draw (1-1) and a loss (2-1) to No. 37 Costa Rica.

“We’re happy with the draw. We’ll just move on from here and we might have to play more with some European teams to adapt to the European style. We have to play European teams on the level of Switzerland and Norway,” said Mr. Araneta.

The PFF is making the most of the FIFA international days to get the Pinay booters in action.

Next month, PFF General Secretary Edwin Gastanes said the Filipinas will head to South America for a camp and two matches against a side that has competed in the World Cup and the Tokyo Olympics. Aside from friendlies, Alen Stajcic’s charges are also set to shoot for a breakthrough gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May and possibly a pocket tournament against Euro sides in Manila in June as part of their World Cup buildup.

“The motto of all football teams is play to win and our team will play to win in the World Cup,” said Mr. Gastanes. “I’ve seen the development of the team. This is different from the January 2022 team because they’ve been training regularly and their fitness level is going up.”

Mr. Gastanes also revealed that FIFA has selected the Philippines as one of the stops of the FWWC Trophy Tour — the first time the country is getting such honors. — Olmin Leyba