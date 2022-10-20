FOR the first time in a while, the resurgent University of the East (UE) is off to a winning start in the UAAP and it’s reaping early fruits of labor with the renewed support — on and off the court from the Red Warriors community.

On the heels of a 0-14 campaign last season, UE unleashed a full reversal for a decent 3-3 card en route to gatecrashing the Final Four picture thus far in the stacked Season 85 much to the praise of the school crowd that gets bigger and bigger every game at the venues.

The commendable campaign of UE, which is just razor-thin behind powerhouse Ateneo at third spot, included a win against perennial contender La Salle while giving reigning champion University of the Philippines everything it can handle in a gallant 84-77 loss the other day.

Among the witnesses in the valiant stand that had UE leading until the third period were bona fide Red Warriors and now established PBA standouts Paul Lee of Magnolia, Rey Suerte of Blackwater and Roi Sumang of Northport, who could not be any prouder to their beloved alma mater.

For Mr. Sumang, who came close to bringing UE back to the Final Four in 2015 before losing in the knockout match, he applauded coach Jack Santiago in steering the Red Warriors’ magical turnaround.

UE, which has Ateneo next on its schedule for a chance to sneak in at No. 3, paid gratitude to the rekindled support of fans and alumni with a promise to pay it forward with a goal of ending a Final Four slump. — John Bryan Ulanday