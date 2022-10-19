Choco Mucho and PLDT shoot for second win

Games Today

(PhilSports Arena)

2:30 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Akari

5:30 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs PLDT

CHERY Tiggo shoots to sustain its solid form as it clashes with Akari even as Choco Mucho and PLDT gun for a second win today in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Crossovers turned back the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, Saturday to jump to the top where they were joined by the Creamline Cool Smashers with identical and perfect 2-0 records.

It was a fine start for the 2021 Open Conference champion that fell deep down the gutter following disappointing performances in the Open and Invitational Conferences early this year.

“Of course we’re happy with what is happening to the team after all we’ve been through. This is the product of the sacrifices we made to make the team complete again,” said Chery Tiggo coach Clarence Esteban.

Interestingly, it was Mylene Paat who has been carrying most of the heavy load for Chery Tiggo after firing 16 points in a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 triumph over F2 Logistics last Oct. 11 and 19 hits at the expense of Cignal.

Their import, Jelena Cvijovic, has yet to find her range and averaged just nine points in her first two games — the lowest among the nine reinforcements in the league to date.

Ms. Paat though thinks the important thing is that they’re all playing with heart.

“All I can say is that all of us are working hard and doing what we can to win,” she said.

Chery Tiggo is playing an Akari side that is riding the crest of a 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 win over United Auctioneers Army Saturday for the Chargers’ first victory in their 2:30 p.m. duel.

Capping the day is a 5:30 p.m. showdown between Choco Mucho and PLDT.

The Flying Titans are also coming off a win — a 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24 result over F2 a week back — while the High Speed Hitters are hoping to bounce back from a 25-22, 25-18, 28-26, 25-22 setback to the Cool Smashers also a week ago. — Joey Villar