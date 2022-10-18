THE PHILIPPINE Sports Commission’s (PSC) preparations are in full swing for the 8th edition of the Women’s Martial Arts Festival as it returns to its physical competitions at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Manila and Philsports Complex in Pasig slated Nov. 12 to 17, this year.

PSC Commissioner and Project Oversight Olivia “Bong” Coo expressed her enthusiasm for the return of the competitions, “It is my pride and joy to meet and see our women and girls in martial arts showcase their prowess and discover young talents, some of whom may prove to be our next gold medalists.”

“Women in sports have been very successful, since last year’s Olympic gold to this year’s numerous victories in football and karateka Junna Tsukii’s win in The World Games. This shows the need to continue our support and the programs that had been in place to nurture and further open the opportunity and equality in sports.” Commissioner Coo added.

Over 1,000 participants are expected to compete in the women’s martial arts festival which will cater 9 regular sports namely, Pencak Silat, Wrestling, Sambo, Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Jiu Jitsu, Kurash, and 2 demonstration sports including Arnis and Judo will be contested for the six-day sportsfest. Registration will run until Oct. 28.