THE UNBEATEN Eagles capped an electric sports weekend in Philadelphia with a 26-17 home victory against the rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Eagles (6-0) soared to a 20-0 lead late in the first half and held on to snap the Cowboys’ four-game winning streak. Dallas (4-2) slipped to third place in the NFC East behind the New York Giants (5-1).

Across the street, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Friday and Saturday to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Jalen Hurts passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles matched the 1981 team for the second-best start in franchise history. Philadelphia started 7-0 in 2004 and went to the Super Bowl.

Mr. Hurts’ 7-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 7:02 remaining capped the scoring and helped to thwart a Cowboys comeback bid. The clutch drive covered 75 yards in 13 plays and chewed 7:37 off the clock.

Cooper Rush, likely making his last start for Dallas before Dak Prescott returns from a broken thumb, threw three interceptions — two by C.J. Gardner-Johnson — and lost for the first time in six career starts. Mr. Rush finished with 181 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-38 passing.

After a scoreless first quarter, Philadelphia took control. Miles Sanders scored on a 5-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.

Mr. Rush turned it over on the next offensive play, with Mr. Gardner-Johnson picking off a deflected pass. Philadelphia capitalized with Mr. Hurts’ 15-yard scoring pass to A.J. Brown for a 14-0 lead.

The Cowboys failed on fourth-and-inches on their own 34 on their next possession. The Eagles capitalized on Jake Elliott’s 51-yard field goal to make it 17-0.

Mr. Elliott’s 34-yarder pushed it to 20-0 following Rush’s second interception, this one by Darius Slay.

Brett Maher’s 30-yard field goal finally put Dallas on the board with 29 seconds left in the first half.

Momentum shifted as the Cowboys got within 20-10 on Ezekiel Elliott’s 14-yard run, the only points of the third quarter.

Mr. Rush’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson trimmed the Dallas deficit to 20-17 with 14:39 left in the game. — Reuters