NU Bulldogs upset UP Fighting Maroons, 80-75

NATIONAL University (NU) did not come out of its cage just to play.

On a sunny Wednesday, the Bulldogs fled from their lairs to two separate venues, hunted for different preys and ate pieces of history with milestone victories in the UAAP Season 85.

A glory day it was for the Jhocson-based squad as the six-time women’s defending champion Lady Bulldogs extended their dominance to a century mark just minutes after the Bulldog’s mammoth upset of erstwhile unbeaten reigning titlist University of the Philippines in men’s hoops.

The Lady Bulldogs smothered UP, 79-44, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in España for their 100th win in a row while the Bulldogs, from around 11 kilometers away at the Mall of Asia Arena, claimed the scalp of the Fighting Maroons with a thrilling 80-75 win.

“It’s a good day for the NU community and for the institution to win two games in a single day especially for the men’s team against a powerhouse and defending champion UP team,” said Lady Bulldogs mentor Aris Dimaunahan.

Mikka Cacho led the way with 15 points and five rebounds in only 15 minutes of action as 13 more players barged into the scoreboard for the perfect Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 4-0 in a seven-peat title bid.

NU women last tasted a loss way back in October 5, 2013 against La Salle in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 76 finals, 69-61, before officially starting its century streak in Season 77 in 2014 with a 71-60 win against Adamson.

Mr. Dimaunahan said it could have not been possible if not for his good friend Pat Aquino, who began and kept the NU dynasty at 96-0 before handing the keys to his long-time deputy this season.

“This 100th win is an honor for those who came before us. Most especially, it’s for the one who started this, the architect of this streak who is my kumpare, the legendary Pat Aquino,” said Mr. Dimaunahan, who also paid tribute to the NU players and coaches all throughout as well as the management led by Herbert, Herson and Hans Sy.

“This win is for coach Pat. We want to dedicate it for him. He’s the one who started it all.”

Prior to the Lady Bulldogs’ feat, Omar John (16) and Kean Baclaan (13) headlined the attack as the Bulldogs ended a five-year, seven-game losing skid versus UP to gain a share of top spot at 3-1.

“It’s a good win for us against the defending champion. We beat a very tough team, ” said coach Jeff Napa as NU last won against UP in 2017, 77-70.

Meanwhile, Ateneo rebounded with a resounding 79-52 win over Santo Tomas to also climb to 3-1 after a tough defeat against La Salle last weekend. The Growling Tigers slid to 1-3. — John Bryan Ulanday

The Scores:

Men’s

First Game

ATENEO 79 — Padrigao 20, Ildefonso 10, Ballungay 10, Koon 7, Kouame 7, Chiu 5, Quitevis 5, Andrade 3, Gomez 3, Garcia 3, Fornilos 3, Lazaro 2, Daves 1, Fetalvero 0, Ong 0, Lao 0.

UST 52 — Cabañero 12, Lazarte 11, Faye 8, Pangilinan 5, Manalang 5, Duremdes 5, Garing 4, Magdangal 2, Manaytay 0, Calimag 0, Laure 0, Mantua 0, Herrera 0, Escobido 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarterscores: 18-14, 33-32, 57-43, 79-52.

Second Game

NU 80 — John 16, Baclaan 13, Enriquez 10, Figueroa 10, Minerva 6, Clemente 6, Malonzo 5, Yu 4, Galinato 4, Mahinay 2, Tibayan 2, Manansala 2, Palacielo 0, Padrones 0.

UP 75 — Lucero 22, Tamayo 17, Abadiano 11, Alarcon 9, Diouf 7, Fortea 6, Gonzales 2, Spencer 1, Galinato 0, Calimag 0, Ramos 0.

Quarterscores: 23-24, 50-42, 66-66, 80-75.

Women’s

NU 79 — Cacho 15, Solis 9, Fabruada 8, Pingol 6, Villareal 6, Tiky 6, Dimaunahan 6, Canuto 4, Clarin 4, Cayabyab 4, Betanio 3, Bartolo 3, Talas 2, Surada 0, Ico 0, Barroquillo 0.

UP 44 — Maw 12, Pesquera 9, Lozada 7, Sanchez 6, Domingo 3, Vingno 3, Rivera 2, Jimenez 1, Lebico 1, Bariquit 0, Tapawan 0, Larrosa 0, Sauz 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 31-6, 47-18, 59-29, 79-44.