THE COUNTRY’s biggest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML:BB) esports tournament will welcome fans anew to a bigger venue. MPL Philippines officially announced its Season 10 Playoffs would be held at Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan, Robinsons Bridgetowne, Brgy. Bagumbayan, Quezon City, from Oct. 20-23, 2022.

Ticket buyers can visit the site or download their app, and look out for ‘MPL-PH Season 10 Playoffs’ event card on the Home Page and click ‘Buy Ticket.’

For Day 1 and 2, tickets will be sold on either a per match or per day basis. The gold ticket is worth P350, including a set of limited-edition MPL stickers, and silver tickets are sold at P150. Meanwhile, the per-day Gold pass is sold at P450, while the Silver access is at P150.

Ensuring the health and safety of the on-ground attendees, MPL Philippines will require individuals to present their proof of vaccination at the registration booth. Unvaccinated persons, pregnant women, children below 13 years old, and senior citizens will be prohibited from the premises. Face masks are also required to be worn at all times.

“The competition this season has been intense, and we are using this 10th season as a way to celebrate our athletes and their achievements, with our fans. We hope everyone will join us and enjoy the exciting activities prepared just for them,” says Tonyo Silva, MOONTON Games Esports Senior Marketing Manager.

On Day 4, the Hall of Legends grand induction will reveal and award the 10 chosen legends.

Six teams will compete in a best-of-five series: ECHO, ONIC Philippines, Blacklist International, Smart Omega, Bren Esports, and defending champions RSG Philippines.

The Regular Season top 1 and 3 teams will have the privilege to select their opponents.

The top two teams will represent the country in the upcoming M4 World Championship which will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January 2023. Last year, Blacklist International took home the crown in the M3 World Championships.

Smart Communications, Inc. continues its partnership with MPL-PH this season, as the official telco partner to provide the tournament with high speed internet connectivity. Meanwhile, McDonald’s Philippines joins the pool of official sponsors alongside Samsung and Maya. The popular fast-food chain will be offering Mobile Legends: Bang Bang fans exciting food deals through its McDelivery app.